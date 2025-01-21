  • Menu
APPSC announces exam dates for Group-1 mains

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially announced the schedule for the Group-1 Mains examinations.

The exams are set to take place from May 3 to May 9. In a statement, the APPSC Secretary confirmed that the question paper for the mains will be provided in tab format. Candidates are advised to prepare accordingly as the exam dates approach

