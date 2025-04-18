APPSC announces exam dates various govt. posts

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially announced the schedule for upcoming examinations aimed at filling a variety of positions within state government departments. According to a statement made by APPSC Secretary Rajababu on April 16, computer-based tests for the recruitment of Assistant Chemists and Assistant Statistical Officers are set to take place separately on April 28 and 29.

Additionally, examinations for the recruitment of officers in the Tribal Welfare Department will occur on April 28 and April 30. Written examinations for Assistant Director positions within the Welfare Department for Disabled Individuals, Transgenders, and Senior Citizens will be conducted over two days, on April 27 and 28, with Paper 2 scheduled for the afternoon of April 27 and Paper 1 for the morning of April 28.

For those applying for Librarian positions in the State Medical and Health Department, Paper 2 will be held in the morning on April 27, followed by Paper 1 on the morning of April 28. As part of the mains examination for the roles of Fisheries Development Officer in the AP Fisheries Service, candidates will take Paper 1 in the morning on April 28, followed by Paper 2 on April 30, and Paper 3 in the afternoon.

The recruitment examination for Assistant Electrical Inspectors in the Electrical Inspectorate is also slated for April 28, taking place in both the morning and afternoon. Furthermore, examinations for Assistant Director roles within the Town and Country Planning Service will be conducted on April 28 and 29.

Candidates are advised that hall tickets for these computer-based tests can be downloaded from the official APPSC website.