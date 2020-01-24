APPSC announces revised schedule for Group 1 mains exams: check the date sheet here

At last, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the revised dates of the Group 1 mains exam. As per new schedule. the examinations will be held from April 7 to 19. Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Secretary Sitaramanjaneyulu released a revised schedule on Thursday. APPSC also announced the schedule for gazetted posts.

The Group-1 exams are due to be held in December of last year, which was postponed to February 4 to 16. However, with the BC Welfare department started training on January 11 in connection with Group-1 examinations and due to lack of time for the exam, candidates requested the board to postpone the exams again. The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, which is supposed to release the schedule on January 27 has announced three days before.

Revised Schedule

April 7: Telugu Paper (Qualifying Nature)

April 8: English Paper (Qualifying Nature)

April 11: Paper 1

April 13: Paper 2

April 15: Paper 3

April 17: Paper 4

April 19: Paper 5

Gazetted Posts

May 10: Assistant BC Welfare officer, Social, Tribal Welfare Officer

May 11: Mining Royalty Inspector

May 12: Civil Assistant Surgeons, Technical Assistant Automobile, Engineering PTO, Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning, Assistant Chemist AP Ground Water, Town Planning Assistant, Town and Country Planning Assistant.