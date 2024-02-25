APPSC chairman Gautam Sawang asks candidates not to believe rumours on Group 1 exams

The AP Group-2 Preliminary Exam has been successfully conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for 899 Group-II posts. The examination was overseen by APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang, who reported that a total of 4.63 lakh candidates appeared for the exam statewide. Sawang reassured that no instances of malpractice were reported during the examination process.

In a notable incident, a person was apprehended in Chittoor district for attempting to use a fake admit card. Sawang mentioned that an investigation is underway regarding the creation of the counterfeit hall ticket. He also announced that the results for the Group-2 preliminary exam are expected to be released in June or July.

Looking ahead, Sawang emphasized that the Group-1 exam is scheduled to take place on March 17 and urged candidates not to be swayed by rumors of postponement. He encouraged aspirants to stay focused and dedicated to their exam preparation in order to perform well in the upcoming Group-1 examination.