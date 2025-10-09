  • Menu
APPSC FBO & ABO Prelims Results 2025 Declared – Check Qualified Candidates

x

Highlights

APPSC has released the Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer prelims results 2025.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the prelims results for Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer. Check results at http://www.psc.ap.gov.in.

How to Check:

1. Visit http://www.psc.ap.gov.in

2. Click Results

3. Open "List of candidates qualified for Main Examination – Forest Beat Officer"

4. Search your roll number

Qualified Candidates: 13,845

Next Steps:

Main Exam: Date soon; subjects include General Studies, Science, Math, Mental Ability

Walking Test: Male 25 km, Female 16 km in 4 hours

Medical Check: Confirm fitness

Computer Test: Needed for final selection

Final Merit List: Based on Main Exam scores and NCC bonus

Prelims exam was on September 7, 2025

