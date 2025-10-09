APPSC FBO & ABO Prelims Results 2025 Declared – Check Qualified Candidates

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the prelims results for Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer. Check results at http://www.psc.ap.gov.in.

How to Check:

1. Visit http://www.psc.ap.gov.in

2. Click Results

3. Open "List of candidates qualified for Main Examination – Forest Beat Officer"

4. Search your roll number

Qualified Candidates: 13,845

Next Steps:

Main Exam: Date soon; subjects include General Studies, Science, Math, Mental Ability

Walking Test: Male 25 km, Female 16 km in 4 hours

Medical Check: Confirm fitness

Computer Test: Needed for final selection

Final Merit List: Based on Main Exam scores and NCC bonus

Prelims exam was on September 7, 2025