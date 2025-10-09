Live
- SC allows in-service judges in direct District Judge recruitment
- Madras University IDE Results 2025 – Check UG, PG & Diploma Exam Results Online
- Guv lauds locals for making Manipur a model of community-driven conservation
- Cough syrup tragedy: CM Mohan Yadav visits Nagpur to enquire about children's health
- Kantara Chapter 1 Crosses ₹100 Crore in India – Taran Adarsh Tweets Box Office Collection
- Punjab CM Mann, Kejriwal jointly launch scheme to construct 3,100 stadiums
- Harshavardhan Rameshwar joins Puri Jagannadh–Vijay Sethupathi’s film
- Vijayashanthi unveils ‘Deccan Sarkar’ poster
- Key Russian and Chinese officials arrive in North Korea ahead of major anniversary
- Director Jaya Shankar pens emotional tribute, dedicates his film ‘Ari’ to late father and brother-in-law
APPSC FBO & ABO Prelims Results 2025 Declared – Check Qualified Candidates
Highlights
APPSC has released the Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer prelims results 2025.
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the prelims results for Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer. Check results at http://www.psc.ap.gov.in.
How to Check:
1. Visit http://www.psc.ap.gov.in
2. Click Results
3. Open "List of candidates qualified for Main Examination – Forest Beat Officer"
4. Search your roll number
Qualified Candidates: 13,845
Next Steps:
Main Exam: Date soon; subjects include General Studies, Science, Math, Mental Ability
Walking Test: Male 25 km, Female 16 km in 4 hours
Medical Check: Confirm fitness
Computer Test: Needed for final selection
Final Merit List: Based on Main Exam scores and NCC bonus
Prelims exam was on September 7, 2025
Next Story