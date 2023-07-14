APPSC Group 1 Mains exam results announced, 259 candidates qualified

The APPSC Group-1 Mains examinations Results have been announced, and 259 candidates have qualified for the interview stage for a total of 111 Group-1 posts. It is noteworthy that 39 candidates were selected from the sports quota.

APPSC has efficiently released the results within just 34 days of the Group-1 examination, reflecting their commitment to a timely and transparent selection process. Out of the 5,035 candidates who appeared for the mains exam held from June 3 to 10, 259 candidates have secured their spot for the interview stage. The interviews for the selected candidates will be conducted starting from August 2.

The entire Group-1 examination process, under the supervision of APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang and Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar, was conducted with great care to ensure fairness and prevent any irregularities or corruption. The evaluation and scrutiny programs were carried out transparently with the supervision of CC cameras.

The Commission aims to complete the recruitment process and appoint the selected candidates by September, as per the previously decided calendar. This efficient and timely process highlights the commitment of APPSC to ensure a smooth and fair selection process for the Group-1 posts.