APPSC Group 1 screening test on January 8, Hall tickets from tomorrow

APPSC Secretary H. Arun Kumar said in a statement on Thursday that the screening test for the appointment of Group-1 posts in the state will be conducted on January 8. It is mentioned that this test will be in objective mode.



It was explained that on the 8th, Paper-1 will be held from 10 am to 12 pm and Paper-2 from 2 pm to 4 pm and will be conducted in 18 district centers of the state.



The hall tickets will be available on the Commission's website (https://psc.ap.gov.in) from 31st of this month and candidates are advised to download them. "District-wise list of examination centers will also be available on the website," he said.



It is mentioned that the candidates should download the hall tickets first and know the exam center, other guidelines and instructions.