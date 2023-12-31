APPSC releases notification for recruitment of Degree Lecturer posts

In Andhra Pradesh, there has been a series of notifications released by the government regarding the recruitment of vacant posts in various departments. Advertisements have been issued for the recruitment of Group 2, Group 1, Polytechnic and Junior Lecturer posts. In addition to these, a notification has been recently released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to fill the vacant posts of lecturers in government degree colleges.

This notification is for a total of 240 posts across 11 subjects. Complete information regarding subject-wise posts, educational qualifications, salary, examination procedure, and other details will be available on the website of the Service Commission starting from January 24.

To be eligible for these posts, candidates will have to appear for two papers in the objective mode. Paper 1 will consist of a degree level examination in General Studies and Mental Ability sections, carrying a total of 150 marks. Paper 2 will have 150 questions on the relevant subject at the Post Graduation level, carrying a total of 300 marks. The commission has stated that there will be negative marking, with minus marks given for every wrong answer.

Interested candidates can apply online for these posts from January 24 to February 13, according to Commission Secretary Pradeep Kumar. The syllabus for the subject-wise examination can be found on the official website. It is worth mentioning that notifications have already been released for 47 government junior colleges and 99 lecturer posts in polytechnic colleges in the state.