APPSC to recruit 22 posts in Women and Child Welfare Department, check the details

The Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given good news to the female unemployed in the youth. The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) issued a notification for the recruitment of 22 posts in the Women and Child Welfare Department. APPSC has issued notification for 22 Extension Officer Grade-1 posts in the Department of Women and Child Welfare.



The officials said that the applications will be accepted online from November 18 to December 8 while the last date to pay the online fee is December 7th. The commission said in a statement that full details of the notification were included on the APPSC website.



However, it is said that only women are eligible for these posts. The commission said in a statement that it would select the candidates through a computer-based test and the candidates should have completed the degree in the respective disciplines as announced by the Commission. The aspirants are advised to visit the appsc website for full details.