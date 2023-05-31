Live
- Mobile science expo on ‘Gene-Health Connect’ inaugurated at RSC
- Mahabubnagar: Bhatti Vikramarka ups the ante against BJP and BRS
- Fish consumption receives boost in Anantapur district
- Pooja J Jhaveri makes her debut in fashion entrepreneurship
- Dinosaur Day
- Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy asks officials to work enthusiastically for celebrations
- Comic books capture interest of a wide range of audiences says Preeti Vyas
- Visakhapatnam: International Organic Mahotsav-2023 from June 2
- ‘Ultra precise’ gene-editing tool developed
- In a first, University of Edinburgh launches Hindi course
APPSC will soon release notification for Group 1 and Group 2, says chairman Gautam Sawang
APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang said that the notifications will be released for the filling up of Group-1 and Group-2 posts.
APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang said that the notifications will be released for the filling up of Group-1 and Group-2 posts. Speaking to media in Vijayawada, Sawang said that the Group-1 mains exams related to the Group-1 notification released in September last year will be conducted from June 3 to 10. He said that the prelims exams were conducted on January 8 this year and results were announced within 19 days of the exams in whicj 6,455 people qualified for the mains.
Gautam Sawang said that arrangements have been made to conduct the mains exams from June 3 in 11 centers in 10 districts. He said that these exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. They will be allowed to enter the examination center from 8.30 am to 9.30 am with a grace period is only 15 minutes.