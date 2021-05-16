APPUSMA donates Rs 50L for corona relief operations

Chittoor: As a token of their contribution for initiating corona relief operations in the state, Andhra Pradesh Private Unaided Schools Management Association (APPUSMA) donated Rs 50 lakh on Sunday, according to Dr B H Gopalakrishna Moorthy, APPUSMA district president.

State APPUSMA president M V Ramachandra Reddy has handed over Rs 50 lakh cheque to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Velagapudi on Sunday.

The CM has expressed his gratitude for the gesture of the unaided schools. Home Minister Sucharitha was also present.

On the occasion, Ramachandra Reddy submitted a memorandum to the CM for considering their long-pending demands. APPSUMA officer-bearers Tulasi Reddy, M V Rao, Vijay, Prasad and others were present.

