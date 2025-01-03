APRJC librarian arrested under Pocso

Yemmiganur (Kurnool district): The Yemmiganur rural police arrested one Maddilety under Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (Pocso) and sent to remand on Thursday. According to police, Maddilety who is work-ing as librarian in the AP Residential Junior College (girls) at Banavasi, has been accused of misbehaving with girl students.

A second year MPC student complained to college principal that the librarian had misbehaved with her. However, the principal reportedly did not take any action. Unable to bear his harass-ment, the student informed her parents in Anantapur. Furious parents reached the college and attacked the librarian. In a fit of rage, they also attacked the college principal, who sustained eye injury, sources said.Later, the parents along with the student came to the police station and lodged a complaint. The police based on the complaint filed a case under Pocso and took up investigation. Though Maddilety fled after the incident, police nabbed him and produced before the judge who sent him to remand.

According to students, male lecturers engaged on contract basis are dismissing the female lecturers whenever they raise the complaints by girls about the harassment. They are also staying at nights in the college against the rules.

The students have demanded removal of all the male lecturers and appointing only female lecturers. Speaking to media persons, the students complained that Maddilety on earlier oc-casions also misbehaved with other students and reiterated their demand for replacement of all male teachers with women lecturers.