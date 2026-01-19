Previous governments collectively looted Punjab for decades, says CM Mann

Laying the foundation stone for a Rs 15 crore Government Degree College in Ajnala in Amritsar district, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the Congress, the Akali Dal and the BJP had collectively looted Punjab for decades, hollowing out its institutions and forcing generations of youth to look abroad for opportunities.

CM Mann said the new college, which will be named after the revered scholar Baba Ghamchuk ji, represents the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s resolve to rebuild ‘Rangla Punjab’ through education, opportunity and public participation.

The Chief Minister said while the state government would provide every possible facility and institutional support, it is equally important for every Punjabi to contribute according to their capacity so that Punjab can be transformed into a ‘Rangla Punjab’ where children are not compelled to leave the country in search of a future.

Addressing a gathering, CM Mann said infighting is at its peak among these parties as they lack any concrete agenda for the welfare of the people.

“The Opposition has no vision for Punjab. They are only waiting for their turn to loot the people and the state’s resources. Their dreams will never be fulfilled because the people of Punjab are wise and brave, and they understand the dubious character of such leaders,” he said.

He added that Punjabis will never allow these forces to succeed in their nefarious designs.

Urging people to remain cautious of opportunistic and power-hungry politicians, CM Mann said the sole aim of traditional parties is to exploit Punjab and its people.

“The need of the hour is to completely reject these parties so that the efforts of the state government to build 'Rangla Punjab' can yield results,” CM Mann said, noting his government is working tirelessly to accelerate development by opening new Aam Aadmi Clinics, schools, colleges and implementing other people-centric initiatives.

Referring to the project inaugurated on the occasion, CM Mann said the foundation stone of a co-educational college has been laid in Bikraur, a village located along the International Border.

“This college will ensure that the youth from the border area can pursue higher education close to their homes. An amount of Rs 15 crore will be spent on constructing this institution over 15 acres of land,” CM Mann said, expressing gratitude to the Bikraur panchayat and residents for donating land for the project.