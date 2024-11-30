AP’s Agroecology model earns global applause

Kuppam(Chittoor district): Representatives from 20 countries lauded Andhra Pradesh’s innovative natural farming practices during a visit to the Kuppam constituency on Friday. A delegation of 51 experts, including agroecology specialists, researchers and farmer leaders, explored various natural farming fields and witnessed the state’s pioneering efforts to address climate change, food security, and health challenges.

As part of their global study on advancements in agroecology, the delegation highlighted the state’s implementation of community-based natural farming principles.

These principles, devised by the Andhra Pradesh Community-Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) initiative, are unique and offer practical solutions to modern agricultural challenges, the representatives observed.

The delegation praised the state’s approach, noting that the agroecology framework could serve as a blueprint for addressing the challenges faced by small-scale farmers worldwide.

Participants from countries like Panama, Brazil, Gambia, South Korea, Indonesia and the Netherlands emphasised that the principles developed by APCNF are essential for sustainable farming globally. “This initiative is an exceptional example of addressing critical challenges through agroecology. The knowledge exchange and practices observed here are a remarkable resource for the world,” said one of the delegates.

The day-long visit began with a presentation by senior APCNF officials at the MPDO office in Kuppam. The officials demonstrated the ‘Natural Farming Wheel’, which encompasses nine core principles of natural farming. Delegates were then divided into three groups to visit villages including Seegalapalli, Ankireddypalli, Singasamudram and Jeedimakulapalli.

In these villages, farmers showcased methods like ‘Bijamrutham’ (seed treatment), ‘Ghanajeevamrutham’ (solid microbial culture), ‘Dravajeevamrutham’ (liquid microbial culture), and seed ball preparation. Delegates also compared the ecological benefits of natural farming to conventional chemical farming practices.

The visitors interacted with local farmers such as G Krishna Murthy, KM Venkataramana and GV Satyanarayana, who demonstrated advanced natural farming models. The representatives expressed their optimism about the impact of such initiatives on global agriculture.

They emphasised that the exchange of knowledge and strategies from Andhra Pradesh could enhance international cooperation and promote natural farming practices worldwide.

“This visit underscores the significance of Andhra Pradesh’s efforts in setting an example for sustainable agriculture. These principles are critical for addressing environmental and food security challenges on a global scale,” a delegate remarked.

The visit was supported by several officials, including APSRTC vice-chairman P S Muniratnam, APCNF regional project coordinator Chakrala Chandrasekhar, district agricultural officer Dr Muralikrishna and senior APCNF officials.