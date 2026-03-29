AP’s natural farming model impresses Nepal team

Eluru: A group of eight visitors from Nepal praised the natural farming methods they witnessed during a tour of farms in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal in the district on Saturday.

The visit was organised by District Project Manager B Venkatesh and showcased the workof the agriculture department and Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) in helping farmers move away from chemical-based farming toward more sustainable practices. The delegation visited several farms, including those of Rama Gopal and Pakalapati Sarath, where crops like lemon, coconut and cocoa are grown using natural methods. They observed clear improvements in soil health, crop quality, and yields. At Venkatakrishnapuram village, farmer K Naveen Kumar showed them his diverse farm growing dragon fruit and oil palm, and spoke about the rising demand among consumers for fresh, chemical-free produce.

The group also toured the Sri Subramanyeswara Bio-Resource Centre, where Obilisetty Gopala Krishna explained the use of natural growth boosters and plant-based preparations such as Jeevamrutham, Agnastram, and Brahmastram. They were particularly struck by the "Any Time Money (ATM)" model — a system that grows 25 varieties of vegetables to generate daily income and help farmers become self-sufficient.

Farmer Janga Ganesh also demonstrated a five-layer farming system that combines areca nut, cocoa, and spices.