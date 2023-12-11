APSCPDL suffers loss of Rs 20 cr due to cyclone

Guntur: The Andhra Pradesh State Central Power Distribution Company Ltd (APSCPDL) suffered a loss of Rs 20 crore due to damage of electrical substations, transformers, feeders, poles and electrical lines caused by cyclone Michaung, according to preliminary estimates. The department suffered heavy losses in Bapatla, Addanki, Chirala, Machilipatnam and Vuyyuru.

According to CPDCL sources, 30KV substations 204, 33 KV feeders 147, 11 KV feeders 800 and 1,500 electrical poles, 33 KV electrical lines for a length of one kilometre, 11 KV electrical lines for a length of 8 km were damaged due to the velocity of cyclone Michaung.

The CPDCL engaged 85 special teams, each team containing 8 to 10 members and restored the power supply within 24 hours in the cyclone affected towns. The official sources informed that they are preparing the detailed loss report.