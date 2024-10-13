APSDMA issues alert amid rain forecast, sets up toll-free numbers

Amid low pressure system developing in the Bay of Bengal, Ronanki Kurmanath, Managing Director of the Disaster Management Organization, has issued a warning regarding anticipated weather conditions. Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema are expected to experience light to moderate rains accompanied by widespread thundershowers on Monday, with heavy rainfall forecasted between the 14th and 17th of this month.



Kurmanath cautioned that gusty winds, reaching speeds of 35 to 55 kilometers per hour, will affect the coastlines of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. As a precautionary measure, fishermen have been advised against venturing out to sea.

The Disaster Management Authority has established a control room and made toll-free numbers available for emergency situations. Residents are urged to call 1070, 112, or 18004250101 if they require assistance.

Additionally, Kurmanath has warned individuals in inland areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during the rain. He specifically advised against seeking shelter under fallen electric poles, wires, trees, or hoardings, and urged farmers, laborers, and herdsmen in the fields to avoid staying under poles and towers due to the risk of lightning.

As the situation develops, residents are encouraged to stay informed and prioritize their safety to navigate the adverse weather conditions effectively.