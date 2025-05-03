APSDMA predicts rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh

The Managing Director of the Disaster Management Authority, Ronamki Kurmanath, has warned of possible rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across various regions of the state.

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, light to heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram. Additionally, there may be light rain with thunder in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR, Annamayya, and Tirupati.

Residents are advised to avoid standing under trees during stormy weather and to remain alert for strong gusty winds.

In stark contrast, temperatures are projected to soar between 41-42.5°C tomorrow. Recent reports have noted high temperatures, with Kamalapuram in YSR district hitting 42°C, Gulladurthi in Nandyal at 41.7°C, Venkatagiri in Tirupati at 41.3°C, and Revur in Kurnool and Nellore recording 41°C.

Authorities recommend that individuals venturing outdoors wear protective gear such as hats, scarves, and use umbrellas to shield themselves from the intense sun. It is particularly important for those with heart conditions, diabetes, or high blood pressure to avoid exposure to the sun and refrain from engaging in strenuous