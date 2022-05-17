APSDMA predicts Thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh, public asked to be vigilant

The Andhra Pradesh public was alerted by the Disaster Management Department as some parts of the state such as Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamaiah and Kurnool districts are likely to experience thundershowers. Farmers, farm labourers and herdsmen working in the fields were warned not to stay in public places under the trees suggested to take shelter in safe buildings.



Meanwhile, Tirupati Urban, Renigunta, Narayanavanam, KVBpuram, Nagulapuram, Pichhatur, Puttur in Tirupati, Nagari, Nindra, Vijayapuram in Chittoor district, Kurabalkota, Madanapalle, B. Kottakota, Gurrankonda, Kalikiri, Vayalpadu in Annamaiah district Chippagiri, Maddikera East, Adoni, Aspari, Peddakaduburu, Mantralayam, Emmiganur in Kurnoo and surrounding areas are most prone to thunderstorms.



On the other hand, it is raining in Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh and IMD says conditions are favorable for the southwest monsoon to expand in the next 2-3 days. It is expected that the southwest monsoon has extended over Bay of Bengal to the southern regions, the Andaman Sea, the entire Andaman Islands, and the Bay of Bengal to the eastern central regions. Coastal areas of Karnataka, including Kerala, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains over the next five days due to cyclonic circulation along the coasts of Lakshadweep and northern Tamil Nadu,



