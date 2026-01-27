APSPDCL pushes solar energy on R-Day

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Siva Sankar Lotheti stated that the company won five national awards from Indian Power Producers Association of India (IPPAI) this January, for providing best services to customers. In a national ranking of 54 power companies, APSPDCL got 27th place with 'B' grade, he said, calling it a proud moment.

On Monday, he participated in Republic Day celebrations here. Speaking on the occasion, the CMD said APSPDCL is setting up rooftop solar plants for 2.07 lakh SC/ST customers. Each home gets 2 KW plants, totaling 415 MW capacity. Under PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana, 16,000 systems are already installed, producing 60 MW power.

In Kuppam area, 141 MW plants are complete. For 7,438 SC/ST users, 4.36 MW rooftop systems are underway. Under RDSS scheme, they split 3,015 level-2 11 kV feeders. They fixed 74 overloaded 33 kV feeders. This gives best quality power to villages and helps industries. The goal is smart meters for 13.17 lakh services. So far, 6.14 lakh are installed. The company is educating users about smart meters, he added.

Directors K Guravaiah P Ayub Khan and K Ramamohan Rao, Chief General Managers J Ramanadevi, R Padma, PH Janakirama, K Adisheshaiah, M Murali Kumar, M Umapati and M Krishna Reddy were present.