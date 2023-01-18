APSRTC amasses huge profits during Sankranti festival

With special services arranged on the occasion of Sankranti, the APSRTC has amassed Rs. 141 crores in revenue. APS RTC MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao revealed that this income has come due to special services being utilised by passengers. He explained that sufficient number of buses have been arranged for the return journey as well.



The APSRTC MD stated that a total of 3,392 buses including 1483 special services were operated from January 6 to 14 with regular fares and hence it amassed the huge profits.

He said that RTC has also gave ten percent discount to those who have booked on round-trip tickets. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao commented that decisions will be taken according to the needs of the people in the future.