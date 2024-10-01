APSRTC Announces special bus services for devotees during dussehra

In a bid to facilitate the heavy influx of passengers during the Dussehra festival, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has unveiled plans to operate a total of 6,100 special buses from October 4 to October 20. This initiative aims to provide seamless transportation for travelers coming from various interstate cities, including Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai.

From October 4 to October 11, APSRTC will run 3,040 special buses catering to key destinations, with 990 buses designated for Hyderabad, 275 for Bangalore, and 65 for Chennai. Furthermore, an additional 320 buses will operate from Visakhapatnam, 260 from Rajahmundry, 400 from Vijayawada, and 730 buses from other districts across Andhra Pradesh.



Following the festival, between October 12 and October 20, APSRTC plans to deploy 3,060 additional buses to manage the post-Dussehra traffic, maintaining regular fare structures for passengers.

In light of the convenience provided to travelers, APSRTC has upgraded its ticketing systems with newly introduced UTS machines that eliminate retail problems. Passengers can now purchase tickets effortlessly using credit and debit cards or by scanning QR codes with digital payment platforms such as PhonePe and Google Pay.

This extensive service is aimed at ensuring that devotees can travel without hindrance during the festive season while alleviating any potential strain on transportation networks.