APSRTC decides to provide Cargo booking facility in RTC buses to ease courier services

The APSRTC took a key decision to allow courier and cargo booking on buses. Until recently, courier and cargo bookings had to be made at RTC bus stations and accredited agents located elsewhere but now there is no need for such process anymore as the courier and cargo booking can be done directly on the designated RTC bus. If anyone want to book a courier or cargo, you can go to the relevant bus and book the parcel directly with the conductor.



Parcels will arrive at destinations shortly after booking. For this, courier booking is done through team machines, receipts are given and conductors are trained on other topics. The courier booking amount is recorded separately rather than with the way bill showing the total of the ticket collections. The RTC has decided to offer special incentives to conductors who make courier bookings well.



For the first time in the state, the booking facility of cargo services will be started in Guntur district RTC buses. The facility will be rolled out in all the districts of the state in a phased manner in the coming months. Courier and cargo booking services are now being provided by 422 agents along with special counters at 94 RTC bus stations in the state.

APS RTC is earning an average of Rs 40 lakh per day through 20,500 bookings. In 2022–23, Target aims to generate revenue of Rs 68 lakh with an average of 40,000 bookings per day. That means it expects to achieve revenue of Rs 250 crore in the current financial year. RTC provides bus services to 14,123 villages in 672 mandals across the state.