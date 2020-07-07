APSRTC employees boycotts duties in Nellore amid covid-19 fear

Nellore: Employees of the APSRTC boycotted duties on Tuesday voluntarily expressing fears over COVID-19 situation. Employees of both 1 and 2 depots have not been attending for duties and consequently vehicular movement stalled in the two depots due to no presence of staff members.

It may be recalled that two employees have already lost their lives due to COVID-19 recently and freshly Manager of the Depot-1 and another employee tested positive which made other employees panic.

Union representative Pantaiah said that staff members are not attending for duties only because of fearing infection of the virus. Family members of the employees have been expressing tension on the situation in case spread of the virus.

So, staff members have decided not to attend duties till thorough medical examinations are conducted to all employees in the two depots. Staff and employees federation district secretary KK Murthy said the district collector and others involve in the issue and take appropriate measures for containing spread of the virus among RTC employees who in turn spread to the public if they continue to work without health checks.