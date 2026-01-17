APSRTC Honoured with National Award for Digital Transformation

Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has expressed pride in the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) for being awarded the prestigious 'Governance Now - 6th Digital Transformation Summit Award' for 2025.

Reddy commended RTC officials, supervisors, and staff for their dedicated services to passengers, highlighting that the quality of services has been bolstered through the provision of advance information to commuters. He stated that APSRTC's commitment to leveraging digital technology for public service has garnered national recognition.

A key feature contributing to this accolade is the implementation of the Automatic Announcement System (AAS) at major bus stations. Congratulating RTC Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao for his vital role in securing the award, the Minister reiterated APSRTC’s alignment with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's vision by embracing modern technology.

Looking ahead, Reddy assured passengers that APSRTC plans to introduce even more modern and convenient services in the future. The award was presented to Rao in a ceremony held in Delhi.