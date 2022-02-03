APSRTC resumes city bus services between Tirupati, Chandragiri

Tirupati: Following the allowing of traffic on the newly constructed D-Model Railway Over Bridge (ROB) near TTD Dairy farm, APSRTC resumed its bus services much to the relief of the people including students, employees, traders and small and marginal farmers selling their produce in the pilgrim city. In a release, RTC Regional Manager T Chengal Reddy said that 7 buses will

be operated between Tirupati and Chandragiri from 5.30 am to 9.15 pm and there will be one bus service for every half an hour. He said depending on the passenger flow, RTC was ready to increase the frequency of buses between the two towns for the benefit of people. The bus service to Chandragiri which will start in the central bus station, will stop at Railway station, Karnala street, Balaji Colony, SV University, Tummalagunta, Cherolopalli, Kalur cross, Thondavada and Chandragiri. In the return direction from Chandragiri to Tirupati, the bus will stop at Thondavada, Kalur Cross, Cherlopalli, Tummalagunta cross, SV University, Balaji Colony, Mahathi Auditorium, SVIMS, SV Medical College, SVRR government hospital, Annarao Circle, Bhavani Nagar and Municipal Corporation office.

It may be noted here, the RTC was operating 4 city buses between Tirupati-Chandragiri but the trips were reduced to minimum after vehicular traffic stopped in between Balaji Colony and Tummalagunta cross after the works on the SV Dairy Farm over bridge commenced three years back through Alipiri bypass road, Zoo park and Kalur Cross, curtailing the bus facility to the people forcing them depend on autos for transport.

The resumption of bus services provided much relief to large number of people in the city, on the outskirts and also in the villages between Tirupati and Chandragiri.