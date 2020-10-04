APSRTC to issue bus passes to city services from October 5 

Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Corporation (APSRTC) which has been halted due to lockdown imposed amid coronavirus outbreak has started operations in phased manner. It is learnt that APSRTC services will be launched in the state from May 21 and since then more than 3,000 services have been running daily in all districts. The city buses in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam had started from September 20. Meanwhile, the Department of Public Transport (PTD) has decided to issue bus passes for these services from Monday on October 5.

In the first phase, passes will be issued at Maddilapalem, Dwaraka Complex and Steel City Complex, said Regional Manager MY Danam. He said that along with General, NGO and Physically challenged passes, monthly seasonal tickets and Steel Plant exclusive bus passes will be issued. The Regional Manager further said passes would be issued at all depots from the next week. The Regional Manager urged travelers to take advantage of this opportunity and take passes.

City services are operated in accordance with the Covid-19 guidelines. Appropriate precautions are being taken as corona cases are on the rise and the masks is arranged to adhere to the physical distance as much as possible. However, the deadlock between AP and Telangana for interstate RTC services has not been cleared yet despite several discussions have already taken place between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh officials.

It seems that another round of talks between the two states would take more time. The two states have not come to a consensus over the proposal made by Telangana state of running services of 1.60 lakh km from Andhra Pradesh. In this context, it was decided that the last meeting would be held for another round of talks.