APSRTC to ply special bus for Shivaratri

Srikakulam: The APSRTC will run special buses on February 18 and 19 to clear devotees' rush during Maha Shivaratri. The buses will be operated to famous Shiva temples across the State.

According to a press release here on Sunday, the APSRTC officials said to provide hassle free journey to the devotees to reach temples special bus services will be arranged. Maha Shivaratri will be celebrated on February 18. Special bus services will be arranged for Srisailam, Srikalahasthi, Amaravathi, Draksharamam etc., across the state from Srikakulam RTC depots 1 and 2. Special bus services also arranged from Srikakulam to Ramatheerthalu in Vizianagaram district, Sri Mukhalingam in Jalumuru mandal, Ravivalasa in Tekkali mandal and Vatsavalasa in Gara mandal

within the district. The RTC officials are appealing to devotees to avail services for safe journey.