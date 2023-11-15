  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC to ply special buses to noted Shiva temples

APSRTC will operate special buses to noted Siva temples in the state from Srikakulam, Palasa and Tekkali depots in the district on the occasion of Karthika Masam

Srikakulam: APSRTC will operate special buses to notedSiva temples in the state from Srikakulam, Palasa and Tekkali depots in the district on the occasion of Karthika Masam. In a press release here on Tuesday, APSRTC said special buses start from Srikakulam, Palasa and Tekkali depots on Sundays, Novemebr 19, 26 and December 3 and 10 to cover all five noted Siva temples of Amaravati, Bhimavaram, Palakollu, Draksharamam and Samarlakota.

Interested pilgrims can contact their nearest depots for more details and reserve seats through the APSRTC website www.apsrtconline.in on available special bus services from Srikakulam. Fares fixed per single person for the entire trip are Rs 2,400 for super luxury, Rs 2,350 for ultra deluxe and Rs 2,000 for express services.

