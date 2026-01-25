Govt targets 5 lakh houses by Ugadi

Vijayawada: The state government directed officials to complete five lakh houses under construction by Ugadi and ensure that beneficiaries can move into habitable homes without delay.

Minister for housing, information and public relations Kolusu Parthasarathy issued the instructions during a high-level review meeting of the Housing Department held at the AP Housing Corporation headquarters in Vijayawada on Saturday. He asked officials to take immediate steps to complete the houses and make arrangements for their formal inauguration by Ugadi.

The minister stressed that all houses nearing completion should be made fully liveable and handed over to beneficiaries at the earliest. He also instructed officials to immediately prepare detailed plans to provide essential basic amenities such as roads, drinking water, drainage and electricity in the layouts where houses have already been completed.

Reviewing the implementation of housing projects across the state, Parthasarathy said the government is committed to providing every eligible beneficiary with a permanent house, in line with the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He directed officials to ensure quality construction while adhering to strict timelines.

To meet the Ugadi deadline, the minister asked officials to fix daily targets and closely monitor progress on a day-to-day basis. He instructed field-level officers to conduct regular inspections and motivate beneficiaries to cooperate in completing construction works on time.

The minister further directed that beneficiaries should be enabled to immediately perform housewarming ceremonies in houses already completed by the Housing Corporation. For fully completed colonies, officials were asked to promptly formulate action plans for providing pending civic amenities by coordinating with other government departments, including panchayat raj, municipal administration and the public health department.

Officials entrusted with the responsibility of housing construction were instructed to ensure that beneficiaries take possession of completed houses without any procedural delays. Managing director of the Housing Corporation P Arun Babu informed the meeting that officials have been directed to remain accessible to beneficiaries and ensure timely completion of works. He also asked officers to undertake daily field visits and keep the department informed of ground-level progress.

Chief engineer Jayaramachary and other senior officials attended the meet.