APSRTC to resume city bus services from tomorrow in Andhra Pradesh

The government of Andhra Pradesh has given the green signal to run city bus services in the state. The City buses, which were restricted to the depot due to the coronavirus pandemic will run from tomorrow. As part of the first installment, buses will run in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada following covid rules. However, the authorities initially decided to rotate 200 to 300 buses in each city. Only 60 per cent of the passengers will be allowed on the bus. City buses have been limited to depots since the lockdown began. Buses hit the road 6 months after the latest government decision.

The state, on the other hand has been witnessing more number of coronavirus cases. So far 6,01,462 positive cases have been registered while 5,08,088 have been discharged. At present, 88,197 people are being treated at various covid hospitals. To date, the government has tested 48,84,371 corona samples in Andhra Pradesh. The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 5,177.



Meanwhile, East Godavari district recorded the highest number of cases at 82,447 followed by Kurnool district at 53,098, Anantapur district at 51,358, West Godavari district at 54,635, Chittoor district at 52,486, Visakhapatnam district at 47,880, Nellore at 46,122, Kadapa at 38,325 and Prakasam at 39,443.

