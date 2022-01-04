APSRTC to run 6,960 special bus services to major cities for Sankranti festival

APS‌RTC is gearing up to ensure that passengers do not face any trouble ahead of Sankranti festival and arranged to run a large number of special bus services. A total of 6,970 special services will be conducted during this season. Of these, 4,145 special services were approved before the festival and 2,825 after the festival. It has decided to run special buses this year, 35 per cent more than last year.



As many as 4,145 special buses will be operated from January 8 to 14. Of these, 1,500 bus services have been allotted to Hyderabad. 650 services to Visakhapatnam, 250 to Vijayawada, 100 to Bangalore and 45 to Chennai. The remaining 1,600 services were assigned to all district centre's as well as major towns. The RTC operated a total of 2,982 special buses before Sankranti last year. This time it has allocated an additional 1,163 services.



The RTC also runs special bus services for those returning after the festival. 2,825 special buses will run from January 15 to 17. Of these, a maximum of one thousand buses were allotted from Hyderabad. There will be 200 buses for Visakhapatnam, 350 to Vijayawada, 200 for Bangalore, 75 to Chennai and 1,000 special buses to other parts of the state. 2,151 special buses were operated after Sankranthi last year. This year 674 excess buses have been allocated.