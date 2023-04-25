APSRTC to run special bus services during Arunachala Giri Pradakshina in Vizag

APSRTC has given good news to the devotees who want to attend Arunachala Giri Pradakshina in Visakhapatnam. APSRTC Executive Director C. Ravi Kumar revealed that special services will be run from Visakha to Arunachal Giri.



Bus services will start from 3rd of next month. On the 3rd, we will leave from Dwarka Bus Station in Visakha and visit Kanipakam, Sripuram, Arunachalam, Kanchi and Srikalahasti Kshetras.



He said that after pradakshina of Arunachala Giri on the full moon day of the 5th, it will reach Visakhapatnam on the 7th. He said that there is the facility of booking tickets online through www.apsrtconline.in. Also, Ravikumar stated that APSRTC is ready to run additional services as well.