APSSDC collaborates with national recruitment agents

Tadepalli: A national Recruitment Agents (RAs) meet was held here on Friday, led by Minister Nara Lokesh, where 17 recruitment agencies joined the state government to address global hiring needs.

The meeting focused on facilitating Tripartite Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to enable large-scale, safe, and legal overseas placements. Dignitaries present included APSSDC chairman Burugupalli Sesha Rao; Secretary, Skill Development Kona Sasidhar; and G Ganesh Kumar, MD & CEO of APSSDC.

Kona Sasidhar highlighted the State's efforts, including German language training in Nursing Colleges and Naipunyam portal, which connects local talent pool with verified global employers. APSSDC has trained 1.42 lakh youth last year, enabling international placements even from remote areas.

The session resulted in three organisations—Dynamic Staffing Services, Nihon, and Border Plus—formally signing MoUs. Furthermore, two agencies, Seagull and Transcend HR Consulting, announced plans to establish offices in Andhra Pradesh. A key outcome was the agreement to explore setting up a left-hand drive (LHD) training and testing track, a critical facility for migrants targeting European countries.