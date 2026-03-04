Iranian Navy Frigate IRIS Dena Sinks Off Sri Lanka Coast; Over 100 Missing, Rescue Operations Underway

Galle, Sri Lanka: An Iranian Navy warship, IRIS Dena, sank off Sri Lanka’s southern coast on Monday, triggering a massive search and rescue operation in the Indian Ocean.

According to Sri Lanka Navy and Defence Ministry sources, the incident occurred nearly 40 nautical miles off Galle. The vessel, a Moudge-class frigate, reportedly had around 180 crew members on board at the time of the incident.

Initial reports suggested that more than 100 personnel may have died, but officials later clarified that at least 101 crew members are currently missing. A total of 78 sailors were reported injured, including 32 who were seriously wounded. The critically injured were rescued and admitted to Karapitiya Hospital in Galle for treatment.

Preliminary information indicates the warship may have been struck in a suspected submarine attack, although there has been no official confirmation regarding the cause. Authorities have not identified who may be responsible for the incident.

Sri Lankan naval units, along with other maritime agencies, continue extensive search and rescue efforts in the area. The situation remains fluid, and casualty figures are expected to be updated as operations continue.

The sinking of an Iranian naval vessel in the Indian Ocean raises concerns about escalating maritime tensions in the region, particularly amid ongoing regional security challenges.

Further official confirmation from Iranian and Sri Lankan authorities is awaited.