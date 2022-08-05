APSSDC to organise job fair tomorrow
Srikakulam: AP State Skill Development Centre (APSSDC) will organise job fair at Ranastalam on Saturday.
According to APSSDC press release here on Thursday, candidates with educational qualification from SSC to PG and various professional courses are eligible to attend the job fair and should be aged between 18 to 35 years. Various local and multinational companies' representatives will attend and select talented candidates on the occasion.
Candidates can get jobs in service sectors like marketing, management, IT, Manufacturing, Banking and Finance. Interested candidates should attend for the selections at 9 am on Saturday at Sai Degree College, behind new police station building at Ranastalam. Candidates can register their details through website link https://www.apssdc.in/.