APTA distributes Rs 5.6 lakh scholarships

Tirupati: American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) has provided Rs 5.60 lakh scholarships to 35 students of Samskruti Junior College in Tiruchanur on Sunday. These scholarship recipients were poor Balija students.
SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi, SPW degree and PG College principal Dr Narayanamma, SV Agricultural University former Dean Dr Haribabu, Both hospitals chairman Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad among others took part and given away scholarships. Thota Madhu, Murali Konidena, Srinivasulu and others participated.
