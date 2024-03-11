  • Menu
APTA distributes Rs 5.6 lakh scholarships

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi being felicitated at scholarship distribution programme on Sunday. Dr Narayanamma, Dr P Hariprasad and others are also seen.
SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi being felicitated at scholarship distribution programme on Sunday. Dr Narayanamma,

Dr P Hariprasad and others are also seen.

Tirupati: American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) has provided Rs 5.60 lakh scholarships to 35 students of Samskruti Junior College in...

Tirupati: American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) has provided Rs 5.60 lakh scholarships to 35 students of Samskruti Junior College in Tiruchanur on Sunday. These scholarship recipients were poor Balija students.

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi, SPW degree and PG College principal Dr Narayanamma, SV Agricultural University former Dean Dr Haribabu, Both hospitals chairman Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad among others took part and given away scholarships. Thota Madhu, Murali Konidena, Srinivasulu and others participated.

