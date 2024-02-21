APUWJ protests against attack on Reporter

A dharna was organized in front of the Kurnool Collectorate under the auspices of APUW to protest the attack on Maddikera Andhra Jyoti reporter Veera Shekhar above the Kurnool Eenadu office. After that, writing was done in NTR's circle. APUWJ state president Ivy Subbarao along with Kurnool district committee, journalists, TDP, Janasena, BJP, CPI, CPM, Vidyarthi, Yuvajana, Rayalaseema Vidyarthi and labor union leaders participated in this agitation. Rewrite as news article