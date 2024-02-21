  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

APUWJ protests against attack on Reporter

APUWJ protests against attack on Reporter
x
Highlights

A dharna was organized in front of the Kurnool Collectorate under the auspices of APUW to protest the attack on Maddikera Andhra Jyoti reporter Veera Shekhar above the Kurnool Eenadu office.

A dharna was organized in front of the Kurnool Collectorate under the auspices of APUW to protest the attack on Maddikera Andhra Jyoti reporter Veera Shekhar above the Kurnool Eenadu office. After that, writing was done in NTR's circle. APUWJ state president Ivy Subbarao along with Kurnool district committee, journalists, TDP, Janasena, BJP, CPI, CPM, Vidyarthi, Yuvajana, Rayalaseema Vidyarthi and labor union leaders participated in this agitation. Rewrite as news article

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X