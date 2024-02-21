Live
- Two killed in Israeli missile strike on Damascus: Syrian Defence ministry
- Namburu Shankara Rao calls for success of BC Athmeeya Sammelanam in Krosuru tomorrow
- Salaries in India to increase by 9.5% in 2024; infra, manufacturing sectors lead
- Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy inaugurates Vakkera Wagu Bridge"
- Russian tourist collapses in sea, dies in Kerala hospital
- Nandyal MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy hands and ver hearing aid to deaf and dumb children
- Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Release Date & Episodes Update
- Apple grabs top 7 spots in 10 best-selling smartphones globally
- Bank manager in J&K's Pulwama runs off with Rs 33 lakh
- Madras HC allows convict to argue on his own through video conference
Just In
APUWJ protests against attack on Reporter
Highlights
A dharna was organized in front of the Kurnool Collectorate under the auspices of APUW to protest the attack on Maddikera Andhra Jyoti reporter Veera Shekhar above the Kurnool Eenadu office. After that, writing was done in NTR's circle. APUWJ state president Ivy Subbarao along with Kurnool district committee, journalists, TDP, Janasena, BJP, CPI, CPM, Vidyarthi, Yuvajana, Rayalaseema Vidyarthi and labor union leaders participated in this agitation. Rewrite as news article
