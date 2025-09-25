Aqua farmers given 50,000 subsidised power connections

Vijayawada: Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu on Wednesday said the state government has so far provided 50,000 subsidised electricity connections to aquaculture farmers, against a target of 64,500. The minister told the Assembly that the scheme will cost Rs 1,100 crore, but emphasised that sectoral growth and farmer welfare take priority over expenditure. “As many as 64,500 electricity connections can be provided to aquaculture farmers under subsidy and so far 50,000 electricity connections have been given,” he said urging the farmers to register to avail the Rs 1.5 per unit electricity subsidy.

Atchannaidu expressed gratitude to the members for approving the Fisheries Development Authority Amendment Bill-2025 aimed at strengthening the aquaculture sector in Andhra Pradesh. He urged MLAs to create awareness among farmers regarding the Aquaculture Bill and registration process, stressing the collective responsibility to guide and assist unregistered farmers.

According to Atchannaidu, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has divided the aqua sector into zones and non-zones to prioritise development, focusing on resource allocation and strategic planning. The government is geo-tagging aqua crops and identifying ponds to improve monitoring, ensure transparency, and strengthen planning for long-term sectoral growth. He pointed out that 20 per cent of aqua farmers have not registered yet, offering them another chance with a 50 per cent late fee for compliance. Aquaculture business operation licenses will now be valid for five years instead of lifetime, while subsidies, welfare schemes, and international market focus will continue, he added.