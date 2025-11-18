Araku and Koraput coffee OSOP stalls at railway stations

Visakhapatnam: In a significant boost to India’s organic heritage, two exclusive one station one product (OSOP) stalls showcasing popular Araku and Koraput Coffee brands have been set up at Araku Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh and Koraput Railway Station in Odisha.

These dedicated outlets serve as gateways for travellers and coffee enthusiasts to experience the authentic flavours nurtured by tribal farmers of the Eastern Ghats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Mann Ki Baat address, praised Araku Coffee for its rich flavour and aroma, underscoring its prominence during the G20 Summit hosted by India.

In another edition of the Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister lauded Koraput Coffee for its exquisite taste, describing it as the ‘pride of Odisha’. Guided by this vision and in line with the one station one product (OSOP) initiative, Waltair Division established these two exclusive stalls to celebrate and support regional tribal entrepreneurship.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Lalit Bohra, acknowledged the relentless commitment of the commercial department in promoting indigenous products.

He lauded the dedication of tribal farmers, emphasising that, “Our indigenously developed coffee varieties must reach every corner of the globe with local communities being the foremost ambassadors.”

Araku Coffee, nurtured by more than 1,50,000 tribal families across the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, stands out for its sustainable cultivation methods and its prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) status.

Koraput district of Odisha, once regarded as among the most backward regions in India, has earned a place on the global coffee map. Its Arabica beans, renowned for their distinct aroma and low acidity, contended the established international brands.

Coffee cultivation has emerged as a transformative force for the tribal population, uplifting livelihoods and spotlighting the district’s potential.

Central and State governments along with the Coffee Board of India and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs are collaboratively working to elevate Araku and Koraput Coffee to premium global status.

To further promote, Araku Coffee supported by the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) and Koraput Coffee, supported by the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), introduced specially designed packets, sachets of a variety of products.

Special gift packets, including filter coffee sachets, instant coffee bottles and an informative booklet showcasing the rich heritage and journey of these indigenous coffee brands were also promoted.

Citizens are encouraged to use, support, and take pride in native products, thereby strengthening their presence and reputation on the global platform.