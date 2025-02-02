Araku to witness sustainable tourism devpt

Araku Valley (ASR district) : Araku festival – It is a journey through misty nature and provides a great opportunity to witness great tribal culture.

Araku festival -2025 is going on at Araku Valley in Alluri Sitarama Raju district at present providing a great opportunity to people of plains to enjoy the view and feel of picturesque hill station situated in the Easter ghats with its pleasant and misty climate.

The Araku festival is being organised in the name of ‘Araku Chali Utsavam’ providing an opportunity for people to know the culture of tribals and visit flower gardens and Araku tribal museum while enjoying the famous and tasty Araku Coffee.

The tribal performances including Bastar band, Thoda dance, Ghond tribal dance, Thappeta Gullu, Kommu Koya dance, Savara dance, Jathapu dance, Budabukka, Chekka Bajan, Jamuku Pata and Demsa are being organised in the evening as part of cultural programmes attracting one and all.

The scenic Araku Valley, often referred to as Andhra Ooty, will witness sustainable tourism development rooted in tribal culture, said ASR District Collector A S Dinesh Kumar. He announced plans to introduce Araku’s unique floral bouquets to the State, creating new opportunities for local communities.

The second day of the Araku Chali Utsav (Chill Festival of Araku) was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Saturday. As part of the event, a plantation drive was conducted at the MPDO office premises, laying the foundation for a new park named ‘Viludagal.’

The Collector personally planted a sapling in memory of his mother, Shanmuga Valli, emphasising the region’s potential for flower cultivation. He mentioned that experts in bouquet-making had been brought into train tribal youth in this skill.

A cycling competition was held from Borra Caves to the Degree College Grounds, with 20 participants. The Collector noted that this was the first-ever cycle ride in the Agency area.

Winners were felicitated with prizes: O. P. Agarwal (66) from Madhya Pradesh secured first place, Pangi Ajay (13) from Dandabada, Araku came in second, and Priyadarshini from Visakhapatnam finished in third place.

On Sunday, a trekking event will be conducted from Sunkarametta to Galikonda Viewpoint, along with a fashion show, the Collector announced. The event was attended by Sub DFO Uma Maheshwari, MPDO Lavaraju, DLPO P S Kumar, PRDE Ramam and other officials.

Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh, ASR District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar and other officials have made elaborate arrangements for the success of Araku festival.