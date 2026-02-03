Archery coaches’ workshop begins

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Archery Association (APAA), under the aegis of the Archery Association of India (AAI) and with support from Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), is organising a four-day South Zone Archery Coaches Workshop for Level 1 in Vijayawada. Archery men and women coaches from eight states are participating in this workshop.

The inaugural programme was held on Monday at a hotel near Ramavarappadu Ring Road in the city. A total of 44 men and women archery coaches from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Odisha are participating in the workshop.

The Archery Association of India has deputed Prof Rajith Chameli, Chandrakanth Ilag, and P Ravi Shankar as lecturers for the programme. They will train Level 1 coaches on national training methods, conduct examinations, and present certificates upon completion.

At the inaugural event, APAA Chairman Cherukuri Satyanarayana, General Secretary Bevara Venkata Ramana, Krishna District Archery Association Treasurer Gottipati Prem Kumar, and other officials were present.