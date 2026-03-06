Architecture students team up for inclusive designs

Visakhapatnam: A group of 75 students reached out to visually-challenged girls through their impactful designs.

The NSS unit of GITAM School of Architecture in collaboration with Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) took part in a special camp organised at the Government Residential School for Visually-Challenged Girls at Sagar Nagar and crafted customised learning aids for the students.

They included detailed 3D models of historic monuments, allowing students to visualise architectural heritage through their fingertips through ‘tactile history’, installation of Braille alphabet panels and tactile maps as part of navigation and literacy and in alignment with sensory enrichment, a newly-developed vegetable and sensory garden alongside a barefoot sensory pathway, designed to stimulate touch and smell as primary learning tools.

While architecture is often celebrated for its visual treat, a group of 75 students proved that the most impactful designs are the ones that would make a real difference to the community.

The camp, held under the leadership of Dean and Director of the institution Vibuti Sachdev, aided in teaching students beyond classrooms, aiding to convert abstract concepts of accessibility into tangible tools for empowerment.

Also, the team organised a comprehensive medical camp. Along with physical check-ups, awareness sessions were conducted on personal hygiene and personal safety, including vital lessons on good touch and bad touch.

The project was a collaborative effort coordinated by NSS Programme Officer Jyothi Marri, IGBC coordinator Divya Harini, and school Principal Vijaya.