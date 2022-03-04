Ardour marks Purnahuti in Srisailam

Kurnool: On the 10th day of 11 days of Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, the authorities of Srisailam temple performed Purnahuti, Dhwaja Avarohana, Sadasyam and Nagavalli programmes on Thursday. Prior to organising the programmes, the priests and authorities of temple have performed special prayers to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambika Devi.

Even special prayers were also offered to Chandeeshwara Swamy at swami vari yagashala. The authorities have stated that Yaga Purnahuti, Vastantosavam, Apabrutham and Trishula snanam programmes were also organised. At Purnahuti, coconuts, various kinds of essences, pearls, rubies, new robes and others were offered to fire in Homa gundam as an indication of concluding the yaga programme.

At Vasanthotsavam, the temple archakas and veda pundits have projected the vasantham (the turmeric and calcium mixed water with mantra) on the devotees. Later at Apabrutham, bathing to Chandeeshwara Swamy was performed at Pushkarini after following the Agama Shastra, stated the authorities.

Dwaja Avarohana was performed in the evening. The dhwaja patam, which was hoisted on the starting day of the festivities to invite the gods and goddess, was brought down. As part of the Brahmotsavams, Sadasyam and Nagavalli programmes were organised at Nitya Kalyana mandapam.

The veda pandits have organised veda swasti in the sadasyam programme. The veda pundits praised the Lord and Goddess by reciting chaturveda parayanam and stotras. At the Nagavalli programme, leg finger rings and black beads have been offered to Goddess Bramarambika Devi by following the Agama Sastra, the authorities stated.

The 11 days festival would conclude on Friday. On the final day, special prayers would be offered to the presiding deities in the morning. Later in the evening, Aswa Vahana Seva and Alaya utsavam would be organised followed by Pushpotsaam and Sayanotsavam to Swami Amma varu, added the authorities.