Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

It will be a mammoth task to find jobs with degree or diploma only. The main cause of unemployment problem in the country is that youth are lacking knowledge and skills of their fields of study. Recruitment of skilled workers from outside areas in industries operating in AP indicates the shortage of skilled personnel. In these circumstances, there will be no option but to introduce skill related courses from Class X to degree course. Study of skill development courses should be made compulsory in education to overcome this situation.

- Dr. N Jawahar Reddy,Homoeopathic physician, Kadapa city

Until recently, we are in the era in which education is measured by the percentage the students scored in academics, but no one cared about the skills they possess. The companies used to filter the candidates by their percentage, marks in tests and group discussions, and then the technical interview. But now, the companies are looking for students who have the technical knowledge and then giving formal training on the tools they are using in the production. This is the reason any graduate is able to get a job immediately after he is completing the technical course, than after he completing the college. The colleges are also focussing on meritorious students and training them on technology so that they get a good package and bring more admissions. The state and Central governments are running skill development programmes by spending crores of rupees. The agencies which are running these programmes are making money, but the students are not getting much benefit from them. The students will be benefitted only when the governments and universities connect with the industries and make sure all students get trained on the technologies those companies are working on.

- Dr Sk Tahura, CEO, Brilliant Group of Institutions, Ongole

Learning attitude plays a very important role in the career of the students. The students have to hone their skills to develop their career. The government should change the academic curriculum and more emphasis will be given for the practical, training and skill development. Moreover, there should be co-ordination between the industry, government and educational institutions so that the students will be given proper training. The students have to develop the problem solving techniques and skills. All these factors will be helpful to the students and it is good for the nation. Workshops, special training classes should also be conducted to enhance the learning skills of the students.

- Dr Vissapragada Srinivas, Lecturer, Siddhartha Arts and science college

The students should improve communication skills and soft skills at all levels to get better placements and land high package jobs. We are teaching cloud computing, mobile application and software development to the engineering students from the second year itself. There is a demand for software professionals in the job market. Taking this into consideration, the students have to study the relevant courses and improve skills to get high package jobs. IT companies are also offering jobs to the B.SC students who have skills. Internship also necessary for the students to get practical knowledge. It is difficult for all the students to get internship. Massive open online courses are available to improve skills of the students. The students of ITI, Polytechnic, IIIT, M.Tech, MBA courses can also improve skills to get good jobs.

- Dr M V P Chandra Sekhara Rao, Professor & Head, Departments of Computer Science and Business Systems, Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science), RVR&JC Engineering College, Guntur