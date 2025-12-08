Armed Forces Flag Day fund raising drive begins

CHITTOOR: TheArmed Forces Flag Day (AFFD) fund raising celebrations began at the Chittoor District Collector’s camp office on Friday.

District Collector Sumit Kumar officially launched the fund-raising drive through formal first contribution.

The event was supervised by KV Raghavulu, District Sainik Welfare Officer. Representatives of ex-servicemen’s associations, NCC officers, NCC cadets, and staff of the Sainik Welfare Department participated, lending the programme added significance.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Sumit Kumar said the services rendered by the Armed Forces for the nation’s security were incomparable.

Flag Day, he noted, was an important reminder of their sacrifices. He appealed to the public to contribute generously, as the funds collected are used for the welfare of ex-servicemen and the families of soldiers who laid down their lives for the country.

District Sainik Welfare Officer KV Raghavulu said the Armed Forces are a symbol of national pride, and the support extended by society plays a vital role in sustaining the families of serving and retired personnel.

Following the event, officials announced that the fund-raising drive would be expanded across all government departments, institutions, and educational establishments in the district.