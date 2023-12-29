Live
- Sangareddy police releases crime report 2023, sees an increase in crimes
- Hyderabad: Three from MH arrested with MDMA drugs worth Rs. 7.10 lakh
- Traffic challan website crashes, over `8.44 crore collected till now
- Delhi LG Approves Long-Awaited Statutory Reforms For Medical Termination Of Pregnancy
- Hyderabad: Praja Palana centres witness heavy rush
- Kautilya Institution has felicitated the toppers of the CAT-2023 Results.
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 29 December, 2023
- Delhi Traffic Police Issues New Year Advisory: Traffic Restrictions And Safety Measures In Central Delhi
- Annual Crime Report: Cybercrimes increase in Kothagudem dist
- Liquor ‘scam’ dominates Delhi politics as AAP, BJP trade barbs on graft case
Just In
Army veteran couple embarks on a cycle expedition
Highlighting ‘Bharat Dekho and Fit Raho’, army veteran couple embark on cycle expedition
Visakhapatnam: Highlighting ‘Bharat Dekho and Fit Raho’ along the East Coast of India, Lieutenant General Anil Puri S (Retd) and his spouse Col Sonia Puri (Retd), an eye surgeon, embarked on a cycling expedition from Bhubaneswar.
Promoting the idea of exploring India’s beauty on bicycles, the couple aims to reach Puducherry pedalling all the way by January 2, 2024. The initiative encouraged cycling enthusiasts to join the journey and experience the diverse landscapes and cultures of the country. The veteran couple interacted with army veterans and Veer Naris at INS Vishwakarma when they reached Visakhapatnam.
The event provided an opportunity for cycling enthusiasts, including Col Mukesh Rout (Retd), Maj PV Rao (Retd), Vikas, Sudhakar, Parikshit from Visakhapatnam, among others, to join the couple at various points en route.
Highlighting the motto ‘It is by riding a bicycle that you learn the contours of a country’s best’, the cycle expedition saw enthusiasts soaking in the surroundings, appreciating the rich culture and heritage of India.
With its beaches, lush green hills, and charming villages, the East Coast of India provided an ideal backdrop for the adventurous journey. The cycling initiative not only showcased the physical fitness aspect but also emphasised the imvportance of connecting with local communities.