Army veteran couple embarks on a cycle expedition

Visakhapatnam: Highlighting ‘Bharat Dekho and Fit Raho’ along the East Coast of India, Lieutenant General Anil Puri S (Retd) and his spouse Col Sonia Puri (Retd), an eye surgeon, embarked on a cycling expedition from Bhubaneswar.

Promoting the idea of exploring India’s beauty on bicycles, the couple aims to reach Puducherry pedalling all the way by January 2, 2024. The initiative encouraged cycling enthusiasts to join the journey and experience the diverse landscapes and cultures of the country. The veteran couple interacted with army veterans and Veer Naris at INS Vishwakarma when they reached Visakhapatnam.

The event provided an opportunity for cycling enthusiasts, including Col Mukesh Rout (Retd), Maj PV Rao (Retd), Vikas, Sudhakar, Parikshit from Visakhapatnam, among others, to join the couple at various points en route.

Highlighting the motto ‘It is by riding a bicycle that you learn the contours of a country’s best’, the cycle expedition saw enthusiasts soaking in the surroundings, appreciating the rich culture and heritage of India.

With its beaches, lush green hills, and charming villages, the East Coast of India provided an ideal backdrop for the adventurous journey. The cycling initiative not only showcased the physical fitness aspect but also emphasised the imvportance of connecting with local communities.