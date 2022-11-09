Arrangements for CM YS Jagan's visit reviewed

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopal Reddy directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Guntur city on November 11.

He conducted a review meeting with the officials on the CM's visit to Guntur city. He said the CM will participate in National Education Day celebrations to be held at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram in Guntur city and unveil the pylon on Guntur Medical College premises on the occasion of Guntur Medical College completing 75 years. He stressed on coordination among the officials and take necessary steps to make arrangements for the CM's visit.

Joint Collector G Rajakumari, GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri and officials of various government departments were present.

SP K Arif Hafeez visited Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram and reviewed security arrangements ahead of Jagan's visit. He inspected the dais at the Vignana Mandiram and place for unveiling the pylon. He visited Police Parade Grounds for making security arrangements at helipad. He discussed on traffic diversion and route for VVIP visit and directed police officials to make all arrangements to make the CM's visit a success.