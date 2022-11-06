Arrangements for PM's visit on fast-track, says Vijayasai

Visakhapatnam: MP V Vijayasai Reddy called for a hassle-free and successful conduct of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting at Andhra University Engineering College Grounds in Visakhapatnam scheduled on November 12th. Speaking to media, the MP said as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, work pertaining to the PM's public meeting was accelerated.

As a part of it, Vijayasai Reddy stated that all the arrangements will be completed ahead of the schedule. Over 2 lakh people are expected to attend the public meeting of the Prime Minister. "A request has been sent to the PMO from the CMO to lay the foundation for the Bhogapuram Airport virtually during the PM's visit. Based on the response, it will be added to the PM's project-launch list," Vijayasai Reddy informed.

Earlier, YSRCP regional coordinator and TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy met MLAs, MLCs, MPs and corporators at the party office and emphasised on considering concerted efforts to make the PM's visit a grand success. Later, he along with IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Vijayasai Reddy, Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth and others supervised the arrangements made at the AUCE grounds. People arriving at the grounds for the meeting should not face any sort of inconvenience, Subba Reddy underlined.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Visakhapatnam on November 11 for a two-day trip. As a part of it, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for various projects such as construction of the SCoR zone headquarters, ESI Hospital new campus of IIM-V and HPCL expansion project, among several others. The PM is scheduled to address the public meeting on November 12.