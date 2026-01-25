Arrangements for R-Day reviewed

Anantapur: District in-charge Collector C Vishnu Charan has directed officials of all departments to make foolproof arrangements to conduct 77th Republic Day celebrations in a grand manner. The in-charge Collector, along with Assistant Collector Sachin Rahar and DRO A Malola, inspected the ongoing preparations at police parade grounds in Anantapur on Saturday.

They reviewed the progress of works and issued necessary instructions to ensure that all arrangements are completed without any lapses.

The in-charge Collector instructed the officers assigned with specific responsibilities to strictly adhere to timelines and standards. He highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness, proper flag installations, decoration of the parade ground, uninterrupted power supply, and systematic arrangements for stalls and tableaux. Adequate seating arrangements, availability of safe drinking water, and smooth conduct of the ceremonial parade were also stressed.